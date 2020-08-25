LIMA, Ohio - The thermometer will be nearing 90° over the next few days, with humidity making it feel several degrees warmer. We will also track a few thunderstorm chances, with higher coverage of showers and storms as we end the work week.
TODAY: Much of the morning today will be dry with mostly sunny skies. This afternoon, isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected. The stronger storms may contain damaging wind and large hail.
It will feel more like 90-95° with the humidity.
WEDNESDAY: The northeast portion of the viewing area could catch an isolated severe storm Wednesday morning as a complex of storms will aim closer to northern Ohio. By afternoon, chances will be very slim as most areas see sunshine and intense heat.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: A gradual increase in storm chances to end the week as the moisture field from Laura will spread northward along with a trailing frontal boundary stalling over the southern Great Lakes. Isolated storms are possible Thursday, followed by better potential Friday into Saturday morning. A severe risk has already been posted Thursday & Friday for damaging winds, so we will monitor. Most areas should receive rainfall before the front pushes the moisture away by Saturday afternoon. Right now, the weather from late Saturday through Sunday looks awesome! Highs drop into the 70s!
LAURA UPDATE: The 8AM update has now declared Laura a hurricane. The storm has moved out of Cuba and is now set to journey over the open waters of the Gulf. New forecasts point to a major hurricane by landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning over the borders of coastal Texas and Louisiana. For reference, a category 3 hurricane contains sustained winds of 111-129 mph. This has potential to be devastating for eastern portions of Texas through the western half of Louisiana.