Rainfall stayed away from the local area Monday, and that dry theme looks to continue for today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray shower or two still cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but a low chance that it occurs.
A slightly better chance for isolated storms Wednesday for the afternoon and early evening, but many locations miss out. Highs should range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
A dry forecast is expected from Thursday through Saturday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds. Highs are forecast between 84-88° across the area!
Sunday may bring the hottest "feel" as the humidity levels increase ahead of a front diving in from the north. Isolated storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should run 85-90°.
Very warm weather looks to stick around for the first half of next week. Highs remain in the 80s with a chance for storms. However, coverage still looks very hit and miss. It appears the pattern may grow more active for the very end portion of the month.