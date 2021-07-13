More welcomed rainfall over the past 24 hours! Hometown Stations received more than 1" of rain, with most of that falling overnight as a storm passed directly over Lima. Here is a list of rainfall observed since Monday morning.
A band of light rain is lifting north from southern Ohio this morning, and will likely bring scattered showers to areas mainly east of Lima toward mid-morning. Our latest forecasting guidance suggests a lull over the area for early afternoon, followed by pop-up showers and storms from mid-afternoon through the early evening hours. Localized pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Some areas will miss the rain altogether today, and others will pick up several showers. Winds will be a bit breezy today, sustained 10 to 20 mph.
Isolated storm chances continue through late evening, but are expected to fade out overnight as this low pressure system finally pushes east and starts to fade out. Lows settle in the upper 60s. Winds look to stay up, keeping fog issues minimal.
Wednesday brings more sunshine and lower rain chances! We could still see a few isolated showers or storms on the radar, but many areas enjoy a dry day with seasonable July temperatures.
Thursday looks to stay rather quiet during the daylight hours. Winds will become breezy with highs soaring to the upper 80s.
Thursday night could be a different story. The Storm Prediction Center has our area outlined in a marginal severe risk as a cold front nears the area, bringing the risk of showers and storms.
It is common for cold fronts to slow down as they push south in the summer, and this front appears no different. The slow moving front keeps a threat for scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.
It still appears a dry weather pattern settles in beyond Saturday. In fact, we could go most of next week without rain.