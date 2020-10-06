LIMA, Ohio - Our Tuesday is off and running with a clear and cool start to the day. Much warmer air is poised to arrive this afternoon as southwest winds pick up 10-20 mph. Highs will be near 70° under a mostly sunny sky.
It will be a mild night as a southwest flow keeps temperatures elevated. Our lows only look to fall to the middle 50s by Wednesday morning. Once again, mainly clear skies and zero concerns for fog as winds remain breezy.
Even warmer for Wednesday with sunny skies and a breezy west wind. Highs should reach the middle 70s.
Dry and pleasant weather will continue through the end of the work week. We will mention showers as a possibility on Sunday as some moisture from Hurricane Delta may approach the area, but that is far from a certainty. A front will finally reach us by Tuesday bringing another shower risk. It does appear temperatures will be cooling off after this 7-day forecast, so be sure to enjoy the warmth!
Latest forecasts for Hurricane Delta are very concerning for the Gulf coast. The system is already strengthening rapidly, forecast to be a major hurricane by later today. The system likely will reach category 4 strength over the Gulf mid-week, then undergo a slight weakening as it approaches the Gulf coast by Friday. This should still be a formidable hurricane when hitting the U.S. The cone of uncertainty ranges from Port Arthur, TX to Pensacola, FL. That cone should narrow as confidence grows, but it appears Louisiana will be in the direct path.