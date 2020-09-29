LIMA, Ohio - After a soggy Monday, much nicer weather is on tap today. Morning sunshine will give way to more clouds than sun this afternoon, but it should remain dry. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s.
A slight warm-up expected for Wednesday with middle to upper 60s. A mix of sunshine and clouds expected with a few pop-up showers possible later in the day. The big story tomorrow will be the wind. Southwest winds will crank up 15-25 mph sustained, with gusts of 30-40mph at times.
Cooler air arrives Thursday and will last through the weekend. It will feel more like late October with highs ranging from the upper 50s to near 60. We could again spark a few isolated showers Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look completely dry. It remains breezy Thursday, but winds should decrease heading into the weekend. Skies will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, but we should squeeze in some sun each day. It still appears Sunday could bring us some light showers.
If you would prefer some warmer temperatures, it appears you may be in luck as we progress deeper into next week and beyond. The 8-14 day outlook suggests near normal temperatures locally, with warmer than normal air building over the Plains. Normal for perspective would bring highs in the upper 60s with lows in the middle 40s.