Our first day of June is starting off very comfortable as we keep the summer heat at bay for now. A few showers are possible this morning, but by and large it will be a dry and comfortable day with highs warming into the middle 70s.
Much of the evening looks quiet, then we expect shower activity to roll in after midnight. Wednesday overall will be rainy with numerous shower activity. While a few rumbles of thunder could occur, it appears our environment will be too stable for any strong storm concerns.
The skies will brighten up with some sun on Thursday, but the disturbance remains close enough to keep a few showers and storms around. The greatest coverage of activity will be southeast of Lima, with a lower threat northwest.
A stretch of sunny days with summer-like temperatures will work in Friday through Monday, so the weekend will be great for outdoor plans. Highs by early next week could flirt with 90°!