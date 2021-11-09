The weather remains relatively tame through Wednesday, but major changes are set to arrive later this week. Check out the temperature roller coaster over the next 5 days! Expect a good 25° drop between Thursday and Saturday. This change will be accompanied with plenty of wind as well.
Today's weather looks decent once again with sunshine giving way to clouds for the afternoon. Highs should reach the lower 60s.
A sprinkle or spotty shower cannot be ruled out this evening, but most areas will remain dry. Skies will partially clear overnight, with the chance of patchy fog late. Lows could reach the upper 30s north, otherwise 40s for most.
Wednesday looks quiet with some sunshine returning before clouds build in later in the day. Highs will top out near 60°.
The changes work in Thursday. Dry weather is expected through early afternoon as a gusty south wind develops. By afternoon, gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph! Highs will skyrocket to 64-69°, then a band of rain moves through from mid-afternoon into early evening. Timing of the rain generally looks to be 2PM to 7PM.
Dry weather returns through the first half of Friday. Spotty, light showers will be possible for Friday afternoon. A few flurries could mix in by Friday night. Expect wind gusts over 30mph at times. A few sprinkles or flurries could linger Saturday, then a clipper may bring a better chance of wet snow and rain Sunday. While uncertainty is high, there is actually a chance some slushy snow accumulation could occur. Regardless, confidence is high that a winter-like chill settles in.