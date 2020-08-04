LIMA, Ohio - After pockets of torrential rainfall Monday, our weather pattern is set to dry out with increasing sun and unusually comfortable air on the way.
TODAY: We are starting off with patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers are also passing through. Clouds should give way to a bit of sunshine this afternoon. It will feel like a late September day with highs barely crossing the 70s.
TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear overnight as lows drop to the lower and middle 50s. A light jacket may be needed for some Wednesday morning!
LOOKING AHEAD: An all-out fantastic stretch of weather through the end of the work week. Lots of sunshine, highs in the 70s, and very low humidity. Temperatures are set to rebound back to the middle 80s this weekend, and humidity levels will climb into early next week. Bottom-line? Take advantage of the next several days.
TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS: After striking the Carolinas as a hurricane Monday night, Isaias is now a tropical storm working its way rapidly northward. It will race up the Eastern Seaboard today with heavy rain and strong winds. It will be completely out of the U.S. by Wednesday morning.