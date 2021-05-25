Expect a summer-like Tuesday with some sunshine and highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90°. Winds will become a bit breezy during the afternoon, making the heat more tolerable.
A cold front brings changes our way Wednesday. A band of scattered showers will roll through during the morning into early afternoon. Following this activity, we should see a window of sunshine develop with isolated storms forming mid to late afternoon as the cold front moves through. There is a low-end threat for strong storms, with the main threat for localized strong wind gusts.
Thursday looks dry and very nice with refreshing highs in the 70s.
Our next system rolls in late Thursday night through Friday, bringing our best chance this week for more of a widespread rain. Some thunderstorms will be embedded with this system, but the main severe weather set-up looks to remain south and southwest of the immediate area. Activity should gradually taper later in the day.
The weekend starts off chilly for late May!! Highs are only forecast to hit the lower 60s Saturday, but conditions should dry out. Sunday and Memorial Day look gorgeous with sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures!