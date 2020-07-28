LIMA, Ohio - Monday brought much-needed soaking rainfall to the viewing area. That rain was all associated with a cold front which is now driving in more comfortable air.
Many spots exceeded 1" of rain Monday afternoon! Our crops really need this in their current stage of development, so this is really great news.
Great weather is ahead for our Tuesday. After starting off in the 60s, we expect highs to reach the middle 80s. Sunshine will be abundant all day.
Wednesday will bring much of the same. Temperatures start off in the mid 60s, with mid to upper 80s by afternoon. That is the warmest day in the extended forecast. A weak front may spark an isolated storm or two in northern locations during the afternoon.
Thursday will bring a good deal of cloud coverage, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler. Isolated showers are possible (especially south), but a majority of us remain dry. Much of the moisture will stay south over the lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys through late week, where heavy amounts are expected.
Our next best threat of rain is showing up Saturday night through Monday. A disturbance is forecast to lift our way from the Ozarks by Saturday night, eventually teaming up with a trough digging south from Canada. Details on how much rain and timing will be fine-tuned over the coming days. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler, possibly dropping into the high 70s next week!