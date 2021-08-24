Our Tuesday is off to a sunny and warm start. We are tracking a few thunderstorms over parts of north-central Indiana, developing on the leading edge of a more unstable air mass heading our way. We think much of this stays west of us this morning. There will be just a stray storm chance from later this morning through the afternoon. Highs will top out around 90° with heat indices 95-100°. A heat advisory is in effect from 2PM to 9PM.
Heading to the fair this evening? There is a chance for isolated storms, but widespread activity is not expected. Expect warm temperatures in the 80s.
Wednesday brings a threat for isolated showers and storms, but a lot of the time should be dry. Heat is once again a big story with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will hover around 100° for much of the afternoon!
Widely scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday as the summer heat hangs tough. Storms become more spotty over the weekend, then increase Monday as a cold front finally moves through. Relief from the high heat is expected next week.