LIMA, Ohio - A brief return to summer-like air as we begin the first day of "meteorological fall." An approaching front will bring the risk of storms back to the area as well.
TODAY:
Patchy fog has been noted across the area as expected, with the most widespread fog in Logan county. The fog should gradually lift after 9am. Skies today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s.
The evening will bring a spotty storm chance, but chances will increase to scattered after midnight. Pockets of brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, while other locations remain dry. The Storm Prediction Center places the area under the "marginal" severe risk meaning isolated severe storms with gusty winds cannot be ruled out. It will be warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
WEDNESDAY:
Expecting more clouds than sun along with isolated showers and storms passing through. Much of the time will be dry, so do not cancel any outdoor plans. Highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny and generally dry. The frontal boundary will sit just south of our area with a wave passing along the front late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The bulk of this should stay south, although we cannot rule out some activity clipping our south/east. Highs will reach the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Cooler and drier air settles in for Friday and Saturday along with sunshine. Another cold front will reach us by Sunday night. A brief surge in temperatures out ahead of it, but a notable push of cooler air on Labor Day with highs in the low-mid 70s. There are signs we may struggle to get out of the 60s later next week.