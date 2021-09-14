A breezy and warm Tuesday, but storms will hold off until after 8PM. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s! Wind gusts could reach 30mph during the afternoon.
A cold front will bring a broken line of rain and storms through the area from northwest to southeast tonight. The northwest areas around Paulding and Defiance have the best chance for an isolated severe storm with damaging wind. As the line moves through, a weakening trend should keep most of the storms below severe levels, but regardless it will be breezy.
Rainfall amounts will not be uniform. Many spots will see well under a half-inch. Very isolated pockets of heavy rain to 1" will be possible.
Wednesday is trending toward a nice day. Isolated showers are possible in the morning (mainly south), then the skies should brighten up later in the day as humidity drops into the comfortable range. Highs will be 10° cooler into the upper 70s.
Summer wants to hang on with highs well into the 80s through the extended forecast. A stray storm may pop up Friday and Saturday, but overall expect a sunny and dry stretch through the weekend. Our next best chance for rain will arrive early next week. A switch to cooler, more fall-like weather may arrive toward the end of next week.