Turkey pickup times in Lima announced

Families in the City of Lima that ordered a turkey for Thanksgiving will soon be able to pick up their order.
Families that have placed orders can pick up their turkeys at New Life Christian Ministries located at 202 West Kibby Street on November 23rd, 2020.
Families with last names beginning with the letter A-M are asked to come to pick up their turkeys from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
Families with last names beginning with the letter N-Z are asked to come to pick up their turkeys from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM.