Turkey Trot Challenge gives people the chance to get out and run on Thanksgiving

Before sitting down for their Thanksgiving meal, some people warmed up with a nice run on a cool morning. Team Stomp Crossfit held their 4th annual Turkey Trot Challenge. Because of COVID restrictions, this year’s event was a little different, instead of having a morning workout than the 5K run, participants just did the run. Plus, they took the run to a new location, along the Miami Erie Canal path in Spencerville. Over 100 people took part, and organizers say this a great way to get people active as the temperatures get colder.
“Our numbers are obviously little bit lower than in the past, just given the circumstances of the pandemic. It’s kind of nice, we have had a lot of people thankful for doing it in person. We understand the risk there is potential for that. But we have had a lot of people appreciative of it,” says Nick Sanchez, Owner of Team Stomp Crossfit. “It’s just nice to get outside and I think it’s a good mix to get everybody involved that has been stuck inside and homebodies with all the stuff that is going on. It’s been great, it’s a fun opportunity, and it’s great people and they enjoy it.”
Team Stomp Crossfit donates some of the proceeds from the challenge to area charities and businesses.