Turning Point graduates are ready for there next challenge, a new job

Nine graduates are taking the skills they have learned in a special program and are ready to head out to join the Auglaize County workforce.
The Auglaize County Educational Service Center's Turning Point program has been holding a graduation ceremony for their students for around two decades now. The program takes individuals with disabilities who have already gone through their kindergarten through 12th-grade education and gives them additional career training that they can use in a variety of jobs. Educators say these are the best employees that you could ask for because they are always ready to work and have a great attitude while they are on the job.
“They just know how to work, because that is all they have been trained to do and they love it,” says Shawn Brown, Superintendent of the Auglaize County ESC. “They are the most personable and most happiest people you will ever meet. If I have a bad day, I go down to Turning Point, because I feel like a superstar when I am down there. Those kids are just a joy to be around.”
Besides saying goodbye to the graduates in the program, Turning Point also welcomed the new students that will be joining the program next year.
