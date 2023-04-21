LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Since 2016, the "Mercy Health-St. Rita's Activated School Challenge" has helped local schools pay for programs to improve the health of their students. Bethany Ulrick has the story.
Twelve school districts were awarded up to $2,500 for a variety of initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles, choices, and overall improvements to their well-being. The money will be used for unique plans designed by each school to best support their student's needs
"We have the schools, they apply for basically a scholarship, a donation, and they come up with some amazing ideas of different activities for their students. For mental health, healthy living, healthy eating, exercise," said Ann Stiles, community affairs coordinator at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Some schools use the funding to purchase new exercise equipment, others use it to buy items or designate rooms to help kids manage stress between classes. Schools are starting to focus on mental health more, leading to positive physical health benefits like better eating, sleeping, and exercise habits.
"I've seen a really positive outcome and the kids just overall seem like they want to have more fun, they want to do more things, they want to showcase that. And I think taking that initiative will allow them to think positively about themselves and then wanting to help better themselves whether it's physically, mentally, emotionally, whichever," stated Brittany Drummelsmith, gym teacher at Fort Jennings High School.
Continental elementary students worked together to apply for the money to create an outdoor space that can be used both for academics and as a place to get some sunlight and destress.
"We're going to build an outside pergola and we're going to have swings for outside, then we're going to have raised garden beds," commented Kinley Stegbauer, 6th grader at Continental Elementary.
"Really it's just going to help us relax more and take a break, be able to breathe in fresh air, and not be stuck inside all day," added Aubrey Noffsinger, 4th grader at Continental.
Experts emphasized that agencies like the mental health recovery services board are always available to provide support to all schools and individuals.
The 2022-2023 Activated School Challenge Winners are:
- Delphos Jefferson Middle School
- Elida Elementary School
- Elida Middle School
- Lima South Science & Technology Magnet
- New Knoxville Schools
- St Mary’s Middle & High Schools
- Waynesfield-Goshen Schools
- Continental Elementary School
- Jennings Local Schools
- Miller City - New Cleveland School
- Pandora-Gilboa Schools
- St Anthony Of Padua School