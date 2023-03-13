Twenty-six Lima Senior DECA students advance to international competition

Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will have a record number 26 students competing at the International Competition next month in Orlando, Fla.
The students qualified after this past weekend’s state contest. Below are the results.
Charlese Ferris, Emma Schick and Kaitlyn Thompson – Business Solutions Project 1st place
Logan Davenport, Alexis Raska and Braylin Upshaw – Career Development Project 2nd place
Dre’Anna Gilbert, Kylon Petty and Qua’Jane Tobias – Financial Literacy Project 1st place
Ti’ana Spivey and Tatum Twining – Sales Project 4th place
Logan Baker, Addison Delph and James Evans – School Based Enterprise: Spartan Spirit Shop – Gold
Emma Hipsher and Ziany Pagan-Rosario – School Based Enterprise: Spartan Higher Grounds – Gold
Aliyana Coppler and Chase Hipsher – Integrated Marketing Campaign Product 1st place
Keegan Halliday and Matilda Nelson – Integrated Marketing Campaign Service 3rd place
Arian’a Custer, Nicholas Fosnaugh and Victoria Holbrook-Phillips – Integrated Marketing Campaign Event 4th place
Dalton Chiles – Business Finance 5th place
Madeline Emerick – Business Services Marketing 6th place
In Addition, Noelle Warnement won a State Executive Officer position.