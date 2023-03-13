Twenty-six Lima Senior DECA students advance to international competition

Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will have a record number 26 students competing at the International Competition next month in Orlando, Fla.

The students qualified after this past weekend’s state contest. Below are the results.

Charlese Ferris, Emma Schick and Kaitlyn Thompson – Business Solutions Project 1st place

Logan Davenport, Alexis Raska and Braylin Upshaw – Career Development Project 2nd place

Dre’Anna Gilbert, Kylon Petty and Qua’Jane Tobias – Financial Literacy Project 1st place

Ti’ana Spivey and Tatum Twining – Sales Project 4th place

Logan Baker, Addison Delph and James Evans – School Based Enterprise: Spartan Spirit Shop – Gold

Emma Hipsher and Ziany Pagan-Rosario – School Based Enterprise: Spartan Higher Grounds – Gold

Aliyana Coppler and Chase Hipsher – Integrated Marketing Campaign Product 1st place

Keegan Halliday and Matilda Nelson – Integrated Marketing Campaign Service 3rd place

Arian’a Custer, Nicholas Fosnaugh and Victoria Holbrook-Phillips – Integrated Marketing Campaign Event 4th place

Dalton Chiles – Business Finance 5th place

Madeline Emerick – Business Services Marketing 6th place

In Addition, Noelle Warnement won a State Executive Officer position.

