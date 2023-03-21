Two arrested after a chase on I-75 that went through four counties

Hancock County (WLIO) - A busy night for local law enforcement after a chase took officers across four counties before finally catching the suspect and his passenger.
It all started near Sidney before state troopers gave chase through Auglaize, Allen, and Hancock Counties. Officers reached speeds of 120 miles an hour as the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old James Bridget of Southfield, Michigan, continued driving north on I-75. Stop sticks finally blew out the car's tires and the chase ended in Hancock County.
Bridget was arrested by officers while the passenger, 24-year-old Terrence Williams-Armstrong of Detroit, Michigan, jumped a fence and ran off into nearby woods. He too was caught after a tracking dog was brought in and the Ohio State Highway Patrol sent up a chopper.
The driver of the car, James Bridget was arrested on charges of eluding and fleeing while the passenger, Williams-Armstrong was arrested on obstruction of official business. Both are being held in the Shelby County Jail.
*Edits/Corrections - Updated the article for information provided by law enforcement and grammar.
Press Release from the Sidney Police Department: March 22 2023 - On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:06 PM Sidney Police Department patrol units were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started on I-75 northbound near the 93 mile marker. The suspect vehicle registered out of Alabama was observed committing a traffic infraction. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it sped up in an attempt to elude. Two units from the Sidney PD along with units from the Sheriff’s departments and Ohio State Patrol were involved with the pursuit. The pursuit ended near mile marker 145 when the suspect vehicle lost control after road spikes were used to disable the vehicle. Upon losing control the driver was immediately taken into custody as the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area. With the assistance from an Ohio State Patrol air support unit the fleeing suspect was taken into custody.
Charged and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail were the driver James W Bridget, age 30, of Southfield Michigan charged with Failure to Comply a felony of the 3rd degree. The passenger Terrance Williams-Armstrong, age 24, of Detroit Michigan was charged with Obstructing Official Business a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.
This investigation is still ongoing and more charges could result.