Two arrested after allegedly hurting others during a fight at a Findlay bar

Two men were arrested following a fight in a Findlay bar early Sunday morning. 42-year-old Rafael Carrillo III of Holgate and 39-year-old Robert Carrillo of Ottawa were taken to the Hancock County Jail and charged with felonious assault and assault. According to the Findlay Police officers, they were called out to the Brew U just before 12:30 am for a fight in progress. They found two victims with significant injuries to their head and face, and they were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Rafael and Robert Carrillo were taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing and other individuals could be facing charges because of the fight.
Media release from Findlay Police Department
12/19/2021 at 0026 hrs
At Brew U, 316 N. Main St.
Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at Brew U, 316 N. Main St. Upon arrival, Officers located two victims with significant injuries to their face and head. The individuals who sustained injuries were examined, treated, and eventually transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by EMS. Robert Carrillo and Rafael Carrillo III were taken into custody at the scene without incident and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center for Felonious Assault and Assault. Additional charges against other individuals involved in the altercation may be filed at a later time as the investigation is ongoing at this time.
