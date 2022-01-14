Two arrested after drug investigation by Mercer Co. Sheriff's Office

Two people were arrested in Mercer County Friday, after a months-long investigation by the Grand Lake Drug Task Force.
According to Sheriff Jeff Grey's office, 30-year-old Katrina Fuson and 39-year-old Philip Rasawehr, both of 6730 SR 219 in Celina, were arrested on drug trafficking charges. Fuson was charged with one count of aggravated drug trafficking, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of trafficking in drugs. Rasawehr was already serving time in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on unrelated charges. He was served Friday with charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond.
Media release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office 1/14/22 3:57 PM:Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced the arrest of two (2) people today. Grey advised that Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Deputies and officers assigned to Grand Lake Drug Task Force have been working jointly for months on this investigation. The investigation began due to numerous tips that were received involving the arrestees.
Katrina M Fuson, 30, 6730 St Rte. 219 Celina, was arrested on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the Second Degree, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Third Degree and one count of Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Fuson’s bond was set at $100,000.00 with a ten percent provision by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman.
Also charged was 39 year old Philip M Rasawehr of 6730 St Rte. 219 Celina, who is currently in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility serving time on an unrelated charge. He was served today with charges of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs a Felony of the Second Degree and Aggravated Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Third Degree. Rasawehr’s bond was also set at $100,000.00 with a ten percent provision by Judge Speelman.
After Fusion’s arrest deputies applied for and received a search warrant for the her residence. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the search warrant preparation and legal advice throughout the investigation.
Currently, deputies are still at the residence executing the search warrant. This case remains under investigation and no other information will be released at this time.
