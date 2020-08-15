Two arrested after Mercer law enforcement search Coldwater home

Mercer County law enforcement arrested two people on drug-related charges.
58-year-old Robert Hand of Celina and 28-year-old Shelby Braun of Coldwater were arrested Saturday morning after law enforcement were given information that drugs were being sold at a Coldwater home. Mercer Sheriff's deputies and the Coldwater Police Department served a search warrant at the home and seized marijuana, prescription pills, meth, a handgun and a large amount of cash. Hand has been charged with Possession of Drugs and Braun was charged with Trafficking in Drugs. Both are being held on a half a million dollar bond, additional charges could be filed against the pair after the Mercer County Prosecutor looks over the case.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office – 8/15/2020
Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports the arrest of two (2) adults on drug charges. Grey advised that on August the 15th, 2020 at 2:31 AM, a deputy and a Coldwater Officer stopped a car on Fleetfoot Road just south of St Rte 29 for driving erratically. Grey advised that Coldwater’s K-9 was asked to check around the vehicle due to unusual actions of the driver and prior knowledge of drug activity with the driver. K-9 Franco alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found approximately 28 grams of suspected Methamphetamines. The investigation revealed that the driver of the car had just purchased the drugs at a residence in Coldwater.
Deputies applied for and received a search warrant for the Coldwater residence. Deputies and Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Coldwater Police Officers, executed the search warrant at 703 East Vine Street. During the search of the residence, deputies found marijuana, prescription pills, methamphetamines, a loaded firearm, and a large amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia. Coldwater PD K-9 Franco was walked around a vehicle at the residence and alerted to the presence of drugs in that vehicle. A second search warrant was applied for and received for the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia inside.
Arrested were 58-year-old Robert L Hand of 440 Touvelle Street lot 17 Celina, Ohio. Hand was booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Possession of Drugs a third-degree felony. Hand’s bond was set at $500,000.00, subject to 10% by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman. Also arrested was 28-year-old Shelby F Braun of 703 E Vine Street Coldwater, Ohio. Braun was arrested for Trafficking in Drugs a Fifth Degree Felony. Braun’s bond was also set at $500,000.00, subject to 10% by Speelman.
This case remains under investigation and will be reviewed by Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox for consideration of additional charges.