Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: CELINA, OH- Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced this afternoon (4/18/23) the arrest of Cassandra Seibert (34) and Eric Arthur (36) of Coldwater, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth degree felony. Mercer County Sheriff’s Detectives, acting on information they had as part of an on-going fraud investigation, applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence at 5400 ST RTE 219, Coldwater, in Butler Township.
During the execution of this search warrant, numerous items pertaining to the fraud investigation as well as suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. The scene was then held and additional search warrants were applied for and obtained, specific to continuing the search of the residence for additional suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Several items were collected at the scene and taken as evidence. Preliminary tests were completed on the suspected drugs and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamines. Seibert and Arthur were taken in to custody at the residence without incident and were transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where they were booked in with no bond.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman reviewed and granted the search warrants. The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any additional charges.