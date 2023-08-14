Two arrested on drug-related charges after Saturday morning traffic stop in Liberty Township

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A van wert man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop where drugs were found.
41-year-old Rickie Welker is facing possession of fentanyl and meth charges and 32-year-old Brandi Runyon was charged with having drug abuse instruments. The traffic stop happened this past Saturday and baggies of drugs were seized. Both Welker and Runyon were passengers in the vehicle. Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach asks if anyone has information about drug activity in Van Wert County to contact his office by phone or through their website or call Van Wert Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous.
August 14, 2023 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of 2 people on drug related charges over the weekend. Sheriff Riggenbach said Rickie Welker age 41 of Van Wert was arrested on Possession of Fentanyl a Felony of the 3rd Degree and Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the 3rd Degree. Also arrested was Brandi Runyon age 32 of Van Wert on a charge of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, a Misdemeanor of the 2nd Degree.
The charges were a result of a traffic stop conducted by deputies in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 12th in Liberty Township. Welker and Runyon were passengers in the vehicle that was stopped. Both Welker and Runyon were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where they are being held until their arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Sheriff Riggenbach asks anyone that has information on drug activity contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens with information can call 419-238-3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.vanwertcountyohio.gov/gover.../sheriff/index.php and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his office will continue to aggressively pursue all drug tips that his office receives.
Citizens can also report information on drug activity and other crimes by using the above options or by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP. Citizens can also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
