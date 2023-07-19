Two-day camp in Putnam County helps kids grieve and cope with the loss of a loved one

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A two-day kids' grief camp kicked off today in Putnam County to let children know they are not alone after the loss of a loved one.
The "Good Grief Kids Camp" is being held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa, hosting 30 kids ranging from ages five to eighteen. Volunteers with Putnam County Homecare & Hospice along with Pathways Counseling Center partner together to make the camp possible. Counselors teach children how to process their emotions, and kids participate in many activities which allow them to connect with others dealing with the same problems. Volunteers see this as a way for kids to heal.
"You come in kind of timid, you're a little bit scared to share. Because it is a very vulnerable thing that we're asking kids to share. They come in, we do some activities that build trust. And then you see them kind of open up and feel more comfortable and they all have each other's backs by the end of the week," said Beth Tobe, Pathways Counseling Center.
"The power to defeat grief lies within. So being able to relate and see that they have what it takes to get through their day-to-day grief, as then well as giving them some new pointers, new ideas to get through each day," stated Dana Schnipke, marketing coordinator at Putnam County Homecare & Hospice.
The camp includes a field trip to Challenged Champions Equestrian Center where children ride horses and learn how to care for them. The camp will wrap up on Thursday.