Two fatal crashes in Hardin County

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has been handling two different fatal crashes in the last two days.
On Wednesday, Joseph Moore of Kenton was killed in a head-on collision in McDonald Township. Just after noon, Moore was driving south on County Road 75. He drove into the path of a trailer driving north. The driver of the trailer was not injured.
The second crash resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Dunkirk boy. Before 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the boy was driving east on Liberty Township Road 30, north of Dola. His car went off the south side of the road. He tried to correct then drove over the north side of the road and struck a tree.
Several first responder agencies assisted at both crashes.
