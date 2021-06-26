Two Findlay families receive their forever homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Two Findlay families received their forever homes on Saturday during a special ceremony.
Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County dedicated its 46th and 47th builds during a public ribbon-cutting ceremony. Lori Campbell and her family, as well as Sara Carter and her family, were given the keys to their new homes during the ceremony.
Lori Campbell has custody of her four grandchildren. Previously, they all had to sleep in the same room. Their new house will allow them to have rooms of their own.
Sara Carter and her family have moved to multiple locations over the past three years, but now their home gives them a chance to settle down and focus on their futures.