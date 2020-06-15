Press Release from Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce: Two honorees, Lloyd Smith and Sam Blythe, will be inducted by Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce into the Allen County Agricultural Hall of Fame presented by Nutrien Lima, during an evening banquet July 16th at the City Club in Lima. Smith was a vocational agriculture instructor and farm lender in the Delphos community and Blythe was a full-time farmer in the Spencerville community. Both honorees are deceased and are being honored posthumously. This event is open to any interested person with reservations being accepted through July 10th.
The Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame is celebrating its eighth induction class. According to the Chamber’s agri-business committee chair Beth Seibert, “our goal with the Hall of Fame is to annually recognize local agriculturalists that have been instrumental to the success and excellence of agriculture in Allen County, either as a farmer or in an agriculturally related field. Both of our 2020 inductees truly reflect the award’s purpose of honoring and giving public recognition to those who have brought distinction to themselves, have made outstanding contributions to their professions, and whose community involvement has served as a stimulus to others.”
“Recent events have demonstrated the importance of agriculture in all of our lives and the assurance of safe, healthy food on our tables . Nutrien is pleased to play a part in the honoring of these men and their role in agriculture right here in Allen County,” said Todd Sutton, general manager of Nutrien Lima.
The induction banquet starts at 6:00 pm with tickets at $15 each. This event is being planned with careful consideration for the health and safety of attendees, including a layout with appropriate social distancing. Tickets can be secured on-line at limachamber.com through the events calendar and reservations can also be made by calling the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce at 419-222-6045.