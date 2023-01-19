Two in custody after METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

Press Release from the the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force:On 1/18/2023 at approximately 2134 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS executed a search warrant at 345 E. Sandusky St. Apt. 3, Findlay, Ohio.
The search of the residence yielded methamphetamine, numerous prescription pills, marijuana and THC products along with a large amount of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Other items indicative of drug trafficking were also seized. The evidence substantiated the on-going investigation into the residence for suspected drug possession and drug trafficking.
As a result of the search the following people were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:
Davina M. Martinez (age 45) & James K. Rhine (age 46)
345 E. Sandusky St. Apt. B
Findlay, Ohio
Charges: Possession of Meth – Martinez (F3) and Rhine (F5)
Additional charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.
