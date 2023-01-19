Two in custody after METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

45-year-old Davina M. Martinez (Left) & 46-year-old James K. Rhine (Right) 

Press Release from the the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force: On 1/18/2023 at approximately 2134 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS executed a search warrant at 345 E. Sandusky St. Apt. 3, Findlay, Ohio.

The search of the residence yielded methamphetamine, numerous prescription pills, marijuana and THC products along with a large amount of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Other items indicative of drug trafficking were also seized. The evidence substantiated the on-going investigation into the residence for suspected drug possession and drug trafficking.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.