FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A man and a juvenile are now behind bars after robbing a teen at a Circle K in Findlay yesterday.
The Findlay Police Department reports that 20-year-old Marcus Cataline and an unnamed 17-year-old male arrived at the gas station on Crystal Avenue just before 5 p.m. when they spotted another juvenile that they knew. The two wore ski masks and entered the car assaulting the teen inside and taking his wallet before fleeing the scene. The victim pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the fleeing car. Striking it three times. Police were able to find and arrest the two suspects, charging them both with robbery.
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 04-10-2023 at 1659 hours, 20 year old Marcus Cataline and a 17 year old male juvenile (A) arrived at the Circle K parking lot in a Chevy Cruz. Another 17 year old juvenile male (B) was at Circle K in a separate vehicle. The parties know each other.
Marcus and juvenile (A) donned ski masks and approached juvenile (B) while he was sitting in his vehicle. Marcus and and juvenile (A) proceeded to enter the vehicle, assault juvenile (B), and take his wallet. Juvenile (B) sustained unknown injuries. Marcus and juvenile (A) fled the scene in the Chevy Cruz. As they were doing so, juvenile (B) produced a handgun and fired three shots at the Chevy, striking it each time. There were no injuries inside the Chevy. Juvenile (B) fled the area and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Police located the Chevy. Marcus and juvenile (A) were later placed under arrest for Robbery.
Juvenile (B) is being sought for questioning. Additional charges may be pursued at a later date.
Both juveniles have been identified but their identities are not being released at this time.
The matter is still under investigation.