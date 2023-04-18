Two injured in a crash at the intersection of South Central Avenue and East Fourth Street

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police, Fire, and EMS responded to an injury vehicle crash earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a red Honda failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a white Nissan at the intersection of South Central Avenue and East Fourth Street in Lima. The red Honda sustained left rear damage with airbag deployment while the white Nissan received front-end damage. There were two injuries in this crash with one person being wheeled off on a stretcher, but the severity of those injuries are unknown at this time.

