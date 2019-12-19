A two-car crash in eastern Allen County sends two people to the hospital.
The accident happened just before noon on Thursday(12/19/19) at the intersection of Harding Highway and Napoleon Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Kyle Williams of Lima traveling south on Napoleon failed to yield and drove into the path of a minivan driven by 65-year-old Robert Boyle of Kenton traveling east on Harding Highway. Boyle and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone was wearing seatbelts which minimized the injuries.