Two injured in single vehicle crash on I-75

A crash with injuries shuts down part of I-75 Friday evening in Auglaize County.
Troopers with the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say around 5 p.m., a pickup truck was heading northbound on I-75 near milepost 107, when he went off into the median, overcorrected, skipped over the lanes, and flipped over. The driver was ejected and life-flighted out. The passenger was driven to a local hospital. No word on the extent of the injuries. The northbound lanes were shut down for about an hour.