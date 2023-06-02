Two inmates who escaped from corrections center in Bowling Green apprehended in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, OH (WLIO) - It didn't take long for officers to catch two escaped prisoners from a lockup in Bowling Green.
Authorities say they caught 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry on Turley Road in Fostoria today over the noon hour. Escape charges have been added to their rap sheet. They got away from the NorthWest Community Corrections Center late last night. Bowling Green police say they also charged Emma Bulser of Deshler with felony obstruction.
Firman, who is from Deshler, was sentenced in Wood County Common Pleas Court this past January to complete a program at the center. He was originally charged with abduction and domestic violence in February of last year. Embry is originally from Napoleon and he was charged in 2022 on a fentanyl-related felony drug charge. He entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in December to complete a program at the same corrections center.
Update from the Bowling Green Police Department Facebook Page: On 6/2/2023 at approximately 12:30 pm Justin Firman and Dakota Embry were apprehended in Fostoria on Turley Rd. Both were charged with escape and transported to the Wood County Justice Center in Bowling Green. In addition, Emma Bulser of Deshler, Ohio (30 years of age) was charged with felony obstructing justice.
The Bowling Green Police Division would like to thank the public for all of the information. We would also like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Wood County Sheriff’s office, Ohio Highway State Patrol, Findlay Police Division, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Fostoria Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.