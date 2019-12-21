Two Lima churches come together for Breakfast with Santa

It was a packed house for St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and Savior's Grace Ministries’ first-ever Breakfast with Santa. People enjoyed pancakes and sausage and kids even got the chance to take pictures with Santa Claus. Over the past couple of weeks, the churches have been hard at work as they prepared for this big event.
“It’s been great working with them,” said Ted Bible, the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church pastor. “Everyone has chipped in, we’ve got great donations, and just the camaraderie between the two churches has been really great so far.”
But this event isn't the first time these two churches have partnered together. Just a couple of months ago savior's grace ministries was in need of a church home and St. Mark's United Methodist Church stepped in to help.
“Their ministry is really important to people they were reaching out to and so my administrative council decided that we wanted to open up our doors to allow them to come and be able to use our worship space to continue to have church,” said Bible.
This new opportunity has not only provided Savior’s Grace Ministries with a church home, but it is also an example of how diversity can work.
“I love the fact that you can have blacks and whites comes together with other than on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to work together in ministry,” said Claytonia Logan, Savior’s Grace Ministries pastor. “It’s been great. We’ve had no kind of issues because people are people and that’s what we really wanted to show.”
It's been a great couple of months for both churches and Pastor Logan says she is so appreciative of all that pastor bible and his church have done.
“I know that it’s a God thing,” said Logan. “I know that he loves God. He listens to God and I’m eternally grateful.”