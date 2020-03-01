Two Lima churches donate money to help new program end gun violence

On Sunday New Beginnings Ministries and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church pastors presented the Peace, Love, and Unity in the Community organization with a $500 check donation.
“If we’re going to make a difference we’ve got to contribute some shape, form or fashion,” said Tony Joyner, New Beginnings Ministries pastor.
“We all play a part in this here and we all got to give back because somebody had to give back to us,” said David Kelly, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church pastor.
The $500 will go towards funding activities for the youth like college visits, dances, and other special events too, “Show them that we’re going to do different things in our community and you don’t have to worry about being involved in violence in our community,” said Derry Glenn, Lima Sixth Ward Councilman.
Peace, Love, and Unity in the Community is an organization led by Glenn and other church pastors.
Just last month Glenn held a Townhall meeting to address the recent gun violence that took the lives of four Lima men and to come up with ways to help deter the youth from engaging in gun violence.
“We got a lot of work to be done, he said. “We’re going to make it happen and offer these kids that need some community things to do in our community.”
Since then he has been meeting with community members and pastors to develop concrete plans for the youth. He says he's grateful for this donation and looks forward to receiving even more funding to help move these plans forward.
“I will match out of my pocket whatever we get because this is so important right now,” he said. “It’s very, very important that we continue to have some kind of funding so we can work on getting these kids an opportunity that other kids had and they don’t get.”
A final decision on how this funding will be used will be made by the end of March.