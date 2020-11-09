Two Lima residents are in custody following a search warrant.
11-9-2020 Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Thursday, November 5th, 2020, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 618 East Third Street, Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, approximately 65 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, an AK47 pistol, and an additional semi-automatic pistol, drug paraphernalia, and $2987.00 U.S. currency were located.
Two residents, Paul A. Curtis (dob: 07/22/1989) and Jamere R. Austin (dob: 12/30/1993) were taken into custody at the scene, both for outstanding narcotics-related arrest warrants. Additional charges will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury at a later date.