Two men assault and shoot another man in Van Wert County

A Tuesday night shooting in Van Wert County has investigators on the hunt for the suspects.
Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach says two men walked into an outbuilding where someone was living at 2947 Elm Sugar Road. He says the pair assaulted and shot the resident and took off. The victim, a 29-year-old male, had serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
Police describe the suspects as two black males. The first suspect is said to be about 6 foot 3 inches tall and 350 pounds. The second suspect is around 6 foot 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-238-STOP. The case remains under investigation.
News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that his Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday February 1st. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received a 911 call at 2105 hours advising a shooting had taken place at 2947 Elm Sugar Road. Deputies responded to the scene and learned that two subjects entered an out building where someone was living, and assaulted and shot the resident of the out building. The victim, a 29 year old male, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The reason for the attack is unknown at this time. The suspects were described as a male, black, approximately 6’3” tall, weighing around 350 pounds, and a male, black approximately 6’4” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Sheriff Riggenbach said the incident remains under investigation
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous when providing information, Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
