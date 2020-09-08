Two men sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in Putnam County

A head-on crash in Putnam County late Tuesday afternoon sends two men to the hospital.
It happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 15 and Road 12, to the northwest of Ottawa. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Thomas Stoddard of Leipsic was southbound on 15 and went left of center. His vehicle collided with a truck driven by 70-year-old Ronald Fuller of Continental. Fuller's truck rolled twice before coming to rest on its tires. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles and both had to be extricated. They were taken to Mercy-Health St. Rita's by Putnam County EMS.