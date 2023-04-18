Two men sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to 2020 arson fire in Shawnee Township

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Allen County men get probation for a fire they set in Shawnee Township in 2020.

Timothy Messer and Jason Raines pled guilty to the arson, and Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced them each to 180 days in jail. She suspended the sentence as long as they follow the terms of probation, which includes staying away from the victim and no illegal drugs or alcohol. The judge also ordered that each man pay $15,000 in restitution to the victim for the loss of his home and property. Police say the victim's dog died in the fire.

In June 2020, the fire at a home on South Dixie Highway was called suspicious, and a vehicle, that looked like one the defendants were in, was seen leaving the property before the blaze.

