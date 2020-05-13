Two Ohio senators introduce legislation to immediately open Ohio

A pair of Ohio senators are unveiling legislation that would provide for the immediate reopening of Ohio.
State senators Rob McColley of Napoleon and Kristina Roegner of Hudson have introduced Senate Bill 311. The bill is similar to what was adopted by the Ohio House last week. It would place limitations on the director of health's ability to issue orders such as a "Stay at Home" order. It would limit any such order to a length of 14 days and requires any extension to be first approved by Ohio lawmakers. The bill also mandates the governor personally sign off on any such order.
Senate Bill 311 would also allow Ohio school districts to consult with local health officials, to make a decision on graduations, unique to their district. If the bill is voted on and passes, it would go into effect immediately.