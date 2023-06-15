VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A federal trial date has been set for a man and woman who used counterfeit money around Van Wert and Delphos.
Paul Bakle and Katrina Shaw are facing charges for manufacturing and passing counterfeit money and will be facing a jury in August in the Northern Ohio Federal Court. According to the indictment, they passed a variety of denominations ranging from five to one hundred dollars around Delphos, Van Wert, and Sherwood, Ohio. Bakle and Shaw were arrested in January in Defiance County and had counterfeit money on them. Law enforcement searched Shaw's Van Wert home and found more bills and equipment to make the fake currency.