Two people transported for minor injuries in late morning crash

A crash between a commercial vehicle and an SUV sends two people to the hospital around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
The two people in the SUV were transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials on the scene. The sports utility vehicle was traveling east on State Route 117 when a commercial flatbed semi traveling west on 117 attempted to turn south onto Bowman Road when it collided with the SUV hitting it almost head-on. The truck driver wasn’t injured. Officials say the truck driver will be cited. Perry Fire Department assisted on scene.