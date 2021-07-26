Two suspects facing felony drug possession and fleeing charges after vehicle pursuit

Two people are jailed after a traffic stop in Findlay, which leads to a discovery of illegal drugs.

According to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a Chevy Malibu heading southbound on I-75, but the vehicle did not stop. Instead, it exited onto State Route 12 in Findlay, where Findlay police picked up the pursuit. After a short time, the car hit a pair of street signs and became disabled.

The driver of the car, Lonnie Barnes, was taken into custody at the scene. A passenger, Lamonte Lester, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. Police then discovered a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle. Both of the men in the car face felony drug possession and fleeing charges.

