Two teens charged with murder for the death of Danielle Jackson

Charges have now been filed against two teens suspected in the murder of Lima man, Danielle Jackson.
A charge of murder has been filed against each of the two male suspects with the initials J.D. and J.S. It is now up to the judge of juvenile court if the two should be sent over to Allen County Common Pleas Court to be tried as adults. If not, they will go through usual court proceedings in juvenile court. If the cases are sent to common pleas court, their cases may go to a grand jury to determine charges. The Allen County Grand Jury is set to meet this week.
Danielle Jackson was outside Pappy's Lounge on the early morning of January 20th. Police found Jackson having been shot in the parking. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two teens have pre-trials set in June at juvenile court.