Two United Way agencies to combine starting July 1st

Two local locations of the United Way have planned a partnership to combine their agencies together.
The United Way of Greater Lima and United Way of Bluffton, Beaverdam, and Richland Township will join together in order to serve Allen County as a whole under the Greater Lima agency.
The Lima United Way will be fundraising in Bluffton as part of their fall campaign and will also be providing funding to non-profit agencies in the area. The United Way says this partnership helps them to extend their services farther than before.
"One of the goals of the United Way is always to maximize our collective resources, and so I think this is a great opportunity for us to come together and to partner together with the Bluffton community to really do that, to maximize our resources, so that we can impact the community to an even greater level," said Derek Stemen, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima.
The two United Ways will officially join together starting July 1st.