Two-vehicle crash seriously injures St. Marys teen

A crash near St. Marys this morning critically injures a teenage driver.
Troopers from the Wapakoneta post say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on State Route 364, just west of St. Marys. They say a car on State Route 364 lost control and slid left of center. A jeep heading the opposite direction hit the car's passenger side before both vehicles came to a stop. The car's 16-year-old female driver from St. Marys was taken to a hospital and eventually flown to a Dayton hospital and is in critical condition. The other driver had no apparent injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.