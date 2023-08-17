August 17, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services: The Ohio Department of Veterans Services, through its ongoing partnership with the Ohio Arts Council, is continuing its preparations for the 2023 Ohio Veterans Art Exhibition, which will be on display in downtown Columbus later this year.
However, the deadline for active duty and veteran artists to submit works of art for this unique exhibition is drawing near. ODVS will accept submissions through Aug. 31 -- which is just two weeks from today.
We invite all #OhioVets who want to showcase their artistic talents to make sure they submit works for this wide-ranging and public event, which will be viewable in the first-floor lobby of the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts.
Exhibition dates: October 23 - December 8.
While space is limited for this exhibition, we welcome all suitable mediums, including three-dimensional pieces. We also welcome entries from veteran artists of varying backgrounds and levels of expertise. Keep in mind that your artwork does not necessarily need to depict aspects of military service.
An expert panel of jurors, who will be introduced in the coming weeks, will review all submissions and give them careful consideration.
Selected works will be displayed in the lobby area outside the OAC Riffe Gallery, located in the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:
You must be ...
- Living in Ohio
- A current military member or veteran
For more submission guidelines, and to submit your artwork, visit https://ohioveteransartexhibition2023.artcall.org/.
Or contact Ali Yogmour at Ali.Yogmour@dvs.ohio.gov or 614-752-8941.