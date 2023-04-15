U.S. 224 in Putnam County honors the service of county veterans

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Overcast with showers. Thunder possible. Windy. Early High 70F with temperatures falling into the 50s by the late afternoon hours. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered showers. Breezy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.