U.S. Governors talk about ways to stop young people from vaping

States across the country are trying to find a way to stop the growth of vaping, especially with young people.
It was one of the top issues discussed during the Winter meeting of the National Governors Association. The “Tobacco Free Kids” organization even showed officials disposable vaping products, each one could have as much nicotine or more as a pack of cigarettes.
Last fall, Ohio took steps to keep vaping products out of teenagers' hands, by raising the purchase age to 21. But Governor Mike DeWine says one in four Ohio teens are vaping and more needs to be done to prevent them getting hooked on vaping in the first place.
“Every kid that is smoking or is using the vaping is doing the flavor,” says DeWine. “Mint flavor, or some sort of cotton candy, or other flavors. We just need to ban them.”
Besides vaping, the governors’ conference discussed what needed to be done to fix the crumbling infrastructure that each state is facing across the country.